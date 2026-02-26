ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch | 'Modi-Modi' Chants In Israel's Parliament - The Knesset

PM Narendra Modi was greeted with chants Modi-Modi in Israel's Parliament - The Knesset (Narendra Modi Youtube)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with the chants of 'Modi, Modi' as he addressed Israel's Parliament - The Knesset on Wednesday.

PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. Upon his arrival at the Knesset, the Prime Minister was received by the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu; Leader of Opposition, Yair Lapid; and Speaker Ohana spoke in the Plenary ahead of the Prime Minister’s address, expressing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties.

Highlighting the strong bonds of friendship between India and Israel, Prime Minister Modi noted that the two peoples share both ancient civilizational ties and a robust contemporary partnership based on technology, innovation, defence, security and strategic convergences.

