Watch: Massive Pilgrim Rush at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine During Chaitra Navratri

Katra: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is witnessing an unprecedented rush of pilgrims during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri. According to the Shrine Board, over two lakh devotees have had darshan in the first six days of Navratri.

A Shrine Board official told ETV Bharat that despite the heavy rush, the yatra is going on smoothly and special arrangements have been made for the convenience of the pilgrims. The route leading to the base camp and Bhawan in Katra remains full of devotees day and night.

He said that security, crowd control, cleanliness and medical facilities have been further enhanced to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims. Additional staff and security personnel have also been deployed to effectively handle the increasing rush.

A large number of devotees are reaching Katra from different parts of the country, expressing their devotion on the holy occasion of Navratri and having darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi.

The Shrine Board has appealed to visitors to follow the instructions issued by them and cooperate with the administration so that the pilgrimage can be kept safe and organised.