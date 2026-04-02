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WATCH | Massive Crowd At Delhi's Ancient Hanuman Temple On Hanuman Jayanti

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WATCH | Massive Crowd At Delhi's Ancient Hanuman Temple On Hanuman Jayanti (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 2, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated across India with great devotion and enthusiasm on Wednesday. In the national capital, large crowds of devotees gathered at major temples since early morning, especially at the ancient Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Long queues were seen outside the temple as early as 4-5 AM, with people waiting patiently for darshan of Lord Hanuman.

Despite the heat, devotees continued to stand in line for hours, with waiting times stretching up to two to three hours. The temple premises echoed with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Bajrangbali," creating a spiritual atmosphere. Devotees offered prayers at the temple, which is believed to house a Swayambhu (self-manifested) idol of Lord Hanuman and is said to have links to the Mahabharata era. 

Keeping the heavy rush in mind, authorities have put in place tight security arrangements in and around the temple. Traffic police have been deployed to manage movement, while volunteers are assisting devotees inside the premises. Even after long waiting hours, the enthusiasm among devotees remained high.

New Delhi: Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated across India with great devotion and enthusiasm on Wednesday. In the national capital, large crowds of devotees gathered at major temples since early morning, especially at the ancient Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Long queues were seen outside the temple as early as 4-5 AM, with people waiting patiently for darshan of Lord Hanuman.

Despite the heat, devotees continued to stand in line for hours, with waiting times stretching up to two to three hours. The temple premises echoed with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Bajrangbali," creating a spiritual atmosphere. Devotees offered prayers at the temple, which is believed to house a Swayambhu (self-manifested) idol of Lord Hanuman and is said to have links to the Mahabharata era. 

Keeping the heavy rush in mind, authorities have put in place tight security arrangements in and around the temple. Traffic police have been deployed to manage movement, while volunteers are assisting devotees inside the premises. Even after long waiting hours, the enthusiasm among devotees remained high.

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TAGGED:

DELHI HANUMAN MANDIR
HANUMAN TEMPLE
JAI SHRI RAM
JAI BAJRANGBALI
HANUMAN JAYANTI

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