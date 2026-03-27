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WATCH | Man Fills 200-Litre Water Tank With Diesel In Maharashtra

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WATCH | Man Fills 200-Litre Water Tank With Diesel In Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 27, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Buldhana: Amid growing panic over rumours of a fuel shortage, a man arrived at a petrol pump carrying a 200-litre plastic water tank and got it filled with diesel at Chikhli in Buldhana.

Surprisingly, the customer got the entire tank filled without being questioned by the pump employee. The man then left the spot, raising concerns about unchecked fuel sales. The incident comes at a time when panic buying had led to long queues at petrol pumps across the nation.

Visuals from several areas show people carrying plastic cans, barrels, and large containers to store fuel. In some places, queues of vehicles have stretched up to two kilometres, causing inconvenience to regular vehicle owners. District Collector Dr Kiran Patil has issued strict instructions to prevent hoarding and unnecessary stocking of fuel. Assistant District Supply Officer Rupesh Bijewar said that action will be taken against those violating norms. Authorities have urged citizens not to believe in rumours and to purchase only essential fuel, as panic buying is disrupting normal supply.

Buldhana: Amid growing panic over rumours of a fuel shortage, a man arrived at a petrol pump carrying a 200-litre plastic water tank and got it filled with diesel at Chikhli in Buldhana.

Surprisingly, the customer got the entire tank filled without being questioned by the pump employee. The man then left the spot, raising concerns about unchecked fuel sales. The incident comes at a time when panic buying had led to long queues at petrol pumps across the nation.

Visuals from several areas show people carrying plastic cans, barrels, and large containers to store fuel. In some places, queues of vehicles have stretched up to two kilometres, causing inconvenience to regular vehicle owners. District Collector Dr Kiran Patil has issued strict instructions to prevent hoarding and unnecessary stocking of fuel. Assistant District Supply Officer Rupesh Bijewar said that action will be taken against those violating norms. Authorities have urged citizens not to believe in rumours and to purchase only essential fuel, as panic buying is disrupting normal supply.

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TAGGED:

FUEL CRISIS
WEST ASIA SITUATION
IRAN WAR
MIDEAST CRISIS
MAN FILLS WATER TANK WITH DIESEL

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