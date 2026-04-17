Watch LIVE | Lok Sabha MPs Vote On Bills To Amend Women's Quota Law

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called the MPs for voting on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, on Friday.

Two other ordinary bills -- the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 have been taken up for discussion and are also introduced for consideration and passing.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha, the opposition has raised objections, saying linking women's reservation with delimitation is to hold the aspirations of Indian women hostage to "one of the most contentious and complex" administrative exercises in the country's history.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of the women's reservation bill and not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of the country's 'nari shakti'.

Members of the Lower House will also vote on the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill for the delimitation of constituencies and increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 to implement the proposed amended women's quota law.