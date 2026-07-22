Watch LIVE | Union Minister JP Nadda Addresses Media

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Union Health Minister JP Nadda meets an injured protester who got injured during the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament, at Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST

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Updated : July 22, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST

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Union Minister JP Nadda is briefing the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, amid the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leaking of the NEET question paper. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against students and youth who participated in the protest against alleged examination irregularities.

He also said that Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh had already assured him that the government would positively consider his two other key demands.

Union Minister JP Nadda is briefing the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, amid the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leaking of the NEET question paper. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against students and youth who participated in the protest against alleged examination irregularities.

He also said that Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh had already assured him that the government would positively consider his two other key demands.

Last Updated : July 22, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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