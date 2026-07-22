Watch LIVE | Union Minister JP Nadda Addresses Media

Union Minister JP Nadda is briefing the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, amid the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leaking of the NEET question paper. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre gives an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against students and youth who participated in the protest against alleged examination irregularities.

He also said that Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh had already assured him that the government would positively consider his two other key demands.