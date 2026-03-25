Watch Live: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Addresses Cabinet Briefing

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting and IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing a Cabinet briefing at the National Media Centre (NMC) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The minister, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, is sharing details about the key decisions being taken during the latest meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The briefing is taking place as the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament is currently underway. The session began on March 9 and will continue till April 12.

Traditionally, the IB Minister addresses the media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet.