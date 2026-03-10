ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH LIVE | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Addresses Cabinet Briefing At National Media Centre

File Photo: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST

Updated : March 10, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is addressing a Cabinet briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. The minister is sharing details about the key decisions being taken during the latest meeting of the Union Cabinet. 

The briefing is taking place as the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament is currently underway. The session began on March 9 and will continue till April 12.

Meanwhile, the Opposition members have moved a resolution to remove Om Birla as the Lok Sabha speaker. While bringing the resolution against Birla, Congress' Mohammad Jawed said the speaker has "ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House."

At least 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging 'Partisan' behaviour by Om Birla after Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

