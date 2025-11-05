Watch LIVE | 'Hydrogen Bomb Loading...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Press Conference In New Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, where speculation is rife that he may make a major revelation, referred to earlier as a "hydrogen bomb" linked to his allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the electoral rolls. On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb." The Lok Sabha LoP further also termed the vote theft a "theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy."