ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch LIVE | 'Hydrogen Bomb Loading...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Press Conference In New Delhi

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, where speculation is rife that he may make a major revelation, referred to earlier as a "hydrogen bomb" linked to his allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the electoral rolls. On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb." The Lok Sabha LoP further also termed the vote theft a "theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, where speculation is rife that he may make a major revelation, referred to earlier as a "hydrogen bomb" linked to his allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the electoral rolls. On September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb." The Lok Sabha LoP further also termed the vote theft a "theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VOTE CHORI
VOTE THEFT
H FILES
RAHUL GANDHI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

WATCH | ISRO Launches 'Bahubali', Its Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 Today

WATCH | ISRO Launches 'Bahubali', Its Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03

November 2, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates New Building Of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates New Building Of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha

November 1, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST
Bihar Elections 2025

Watch | Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public Rally In Nalanda

October 30, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST
PM Modi Addresses Rally In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Says 'Abki Baar Firse NDA Sarkaar'

October 30, 2025 at 11:31 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.