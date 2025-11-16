Watch LIVE | Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 Celebrate India’s Inspiring Achievers

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and other senior leaders are attending the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 ceremony at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The awards, instituted by the Ramoji Group in memory of its Founder Chairman Sri Ramoji Rao, aim to honour individuals who embody the values of service, discipline, and nation-building.

Sri Ramoji Rao, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, dedicated his life to nation-building through media, enterprise, and public service. The Ramoji Excellence Awards honour individuals with achievements, serving society in exemplary ways in their chosen fields.

This year, seven distinguished personalities have been selected across the categories, including Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art and Culture, Youth Icon, Science and Technology and Women Achiever. The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category.