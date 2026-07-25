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Watch LIVE | Rahul Gandhi Addressing Media After Pradhan's Resignation

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST

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Updated : July 25, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing the media after the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Earlier in the day, Gandhi reiterated the Congress party's other two demands—Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology to the students for the recurring paper leaks and action against the use of force on the July 20 march by the protesters towards the Parliament. In a post on X, Gandhi termed Pradhan's resignation a “huge step towards reshaping our education system”. “Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” the Congress MP wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing the media after the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Earlier in the day, Gandhi reiterated the Congress party's other two demands—Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology to the students for the recurring paper leaks and action against the use of force on the July 20 march by the protesters towards the Parliament. In a post on X, Gandhi termed Pradhan's resignation a “huge step towards reshaping our education system”. “Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” the Congress MP wrote.

Last Updated : July 25, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST

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ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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