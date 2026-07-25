Watch LIVE | Rahul Gandhi Addressing Media After Pradhan's Resignation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing the media after the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Earlier in the day, Gandhi reiterated the Congress party's other two demands—Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology to the students for the recurring paper leaks and action against the use of force on the July 20 march by the protesters towards the Parliament. In a post on X, Gandhi termed Pradhan's resignation a “huge step towards reshaping our education system”. “Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” the Congress MP wrote.