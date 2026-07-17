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Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Day 2

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Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra 2026 Day 2 (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST

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Updated : July 17, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST

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Chariot pulling resumed on Friday morning on the second day of the annual Rath Yatra, with devotees first pulling Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja chariot along the Grand Road. Amid chants of “Jai Jagannath” and a deeply devotional atmosphere, lakhs of devotees joined the procession as the chariot began moving once again. The pulling resumed after the procession was halted on Thursday before all three chariots could reach their destination. As per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the world-famous Ratha Yatra 2026 of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, Mahaprabhu Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Chakraraj Sudarshana was celebrated on Thursday in Puri with immense religious fervour, devotion and exemplary administrative coordination.

It also added that despite persistent rainfall and inclement weather throughout the day, the festival witnessed an estimated eight to nine lakh devotees from across Odisha, the country, and abroad, reflecting devotees' unparalleled faith in the deities.

Chariot pulling resumed on Friday morning on the second day of the annual Rath Yatra, with devotees first pulling Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja chariot along the Grand Road. Amid chants of “Jai Jagannath” and a deeply devotional atmosphere, lakhs of devotees joined the procession as the chariot began moving once again. The pulling resumed after the procession was halted on Thursday before all three chariots could reach their destination. As per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the world-famous Ratha Yatra 2026 of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, Mahaprabhu Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Chakraraj Sudarshana was celebrated on Thursday in Puri with immense religious fervour, devotion and exemplary administrative coordination.

It also added that despite persistent rainfall and inclement weather throughout the day, the festival witnessed an estimated eight to nine lakh devotees from across Odisha, the country, and abroad, reflecting devotees' unparalleled faith in the deities.

Last Updated : July 17, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST

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PURI JAGANNATH RATHA YATRA
PURI RATH YATRA

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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