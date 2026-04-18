Watch LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Addresses Special Congress Briefing After Bill Tweaking Women's Reservation Is Defeated In Lok Sabha

Day after the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is addressing a special briefing in New Delhi. On Friday, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, seeking to provide 33 per cent reservation for women and increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority. The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the 352-mark needed for passage.

Earlier today, Gandhi urged the Centre to reintroduce the original Women's Reservation Bill. Speaking to ANI, ahead of the final day of the special sitting, she challenged the government to bring back a version of the bill that had previously received broad political consensus. "They (Centre) should bring the old women's bill, the one which was passed by all parties, immediately on Monday. Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the bill and let's see who is anti-woman. We will all vote and support you," she said.

Her remarks come amid an intensifying political standoff between the ruling BJP-led government and opposition parties over the failed legislation, which was linked to the implementation of women's reservation through a delimitation exercise.