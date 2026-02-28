ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign In Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 28, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ajmer on Saturday, marking his first visit to Rajasthan this year, where he will launch the nationwide vaccination campaign for the HPV vaccine for girls aged 9 to 14 years. He will also address a public gathering at Kayad Vishram Sthali, where he is set to announce and dedicate development projects worth Rs 16,686 crore to the state.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, and BJP State President Madan Rathore will be present at the rally. Administrative and security preparations for the event have been completed. The Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters to 21,863 youths across various departments. PM Modi will also launch and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to urban and rural development, road infrastructure, railways, irrigation, technology, and industrial growth.

