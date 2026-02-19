Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026

ETV Bharat / Videos

A view outside Bharat Mandapam (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 19, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, marking the formal commencement of one of the largest global gatherings focused on artificial intelligence (AI). After the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit the India AI Impact Expo at around 11 AM, accompanied by other international leaders. The expo will host country pavilions presenting advanced AI-driven innovations and emerging technological solutions from across the globe. Around noon, the Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders’ Plenary session, which will bring together Heads of State, ministers and senior representatives from multilateral organisations. The discussions are expected to focus on outlining national and international priorities in artificial intelligence, including governance mechanisms, infrastructure expansion and frameworks for global cooperation.

