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WATCH LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport In Bhogapuram

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra is inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, which marks a significant milestone in the state's development journey as the Prime Minister also launches a slew of other development projects.

An official statement said that Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over ₹5,640 crore, has been designed to handle six million passengers annually.

The airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems and intelligent operational monitoring solutions. These systems are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation, the statement added.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the ASIP Semiconductor Project at Visakhapatnam, being developed with an investment of over Rs 460 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra is inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, which marks a significant milestone in the state's development journey as the Prime Minister also launches a slew of other development projects.

An official statement said that Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over ₹5,640 crore, has been designed to handle six million passengers annually.

The airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems and intelligent operational monitoring solutions. These systems are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation, the statement added.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the ASIP Semiconductor Project at Visakhapatnam, being developed with an investment of over Rs 460 crore.

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ALLURI SITARAMA RAJU AIRPORT
PM MODI ANDHRA VISIT
MODI INAUGURATES IN BHOGAPURAM
BHOGAPURAM AIRPORT INAUGURATION
PM MODI INAUGURATES AIRPORT

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