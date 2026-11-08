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Watch LIVE: PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Security Forces In Bastar

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 8, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated this year's Diwali with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, choosing to spend the festival in a region that was once known as the hotbed of Naxals. In a post on X on Sunday, Modi announced that he was heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with the country’s brave security forces. He said the region, where Naxalism once held sway, was now witnessing the spread of development. Modi has made it a tradition to celebrate Diwali with soldiers and security personnel, often visiting forward posts or areas associated with national security. Last year, he celebrated Diwali with Armed Forces personnel on INS Vikrant in Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated this year's Diwali with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, choosing to spend the festival in a region that was once known as the hotbed of Naxals. In a post on X on Sunday, Modi announced that he was heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with the country’s brave security forces. He said the region, where Naxalism once held sway, was now witnessing the spread of development. Modi has made it a tradition to celebrate Diwali with soldiers and security personnel, often visiting forward posts or areas associated with national security. Last year, he celebrated Diwali with Armed Forces personnel on INS Vikrant in Goa.

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