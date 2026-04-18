WATCH LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses The Nation

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the nation on Saturday night, April 18, 2026. This comes after NDA led union government got defeated in the Lower House on April 17, 2026, unable to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, seeking to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816.

The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the 352-mark needed for passage. According to the proposed legislation, the number of Lok Sabha seats was to be increased from the current 543 to a maximum of 850 to operationalise the women’s reservation law before the 2029 General Elections.

This expansion was to follow a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Similarly, seats in state and Union Territory assemblies were also to be increased to accommodate a 33 per cent reservation for women. 

Following the defeat, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government would not move forward with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, as both were linked to the Constitution Amendment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the nation on Saturday night, April 18, 2026. This comes after NDA led union government got defeated in the Lower House on April 17, 2026, unable to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, seeking to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816.

The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the 352-mark needed for passage. According to the proposed legislation, the number of Lok Sabha seats was to be increased from the current 543 to a maximum of 850 to operationalise the women’s reservation law before the 2029 General Elections.

This expansion was to follow a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Similarly, seats in state and Union Territory assemblies were also to be increased to accommodate a 33 per cent reservation for women. 

Following the defeat, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government would not move forward with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, as both were linked to the Constitution Amendment.

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WOMEN RESERVATION BILL
BJP DEFEAT
PM MODI

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