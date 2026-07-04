WATCH LIVE | Press Conference By Experts On Ethanol

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A worker fills fuel into a vehicle at a petrol pump, in Nadia, West Bengal (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Industry experts are conducting a press conference on ethanol amidst the country's E20 ethanol blending programme.

In a 10-point clarification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the programme, under which petrol contains up to 20 per cent ethanol, is supported by scientific studies, international experience and regulatory safeguards.

Rejecting claims that producing one litre of ethanol consumes 10,000 litres of water, the ministry said only surplus rice, cleared after meeting national food security requirements, is diverted for ethanol production.

It added that ethanol distilleries consume about 3-5 litres of processed water per litre of ethanol and increasingly operate Zero Liquid Discharge systems to recycle water.

The ministry also said maize, which now accounts for more than 40 per cent of ethanol supplied under the programme, requires significantly lower irrigation than paddy and is being promoted through higher minimum support prices.

Earlier in the day, a top executive at Toyota Kirloskar Motor also backed the programme.

Industry experts are conducting a press conference on ethanol amidst the country's E20 ethanol blending programme.

In a 10-point clarification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the programme, under which petrol contains up to 20 per cent ethanol, is supported by scientific studies, international experience and regulatory safeguards.

Rejecting claims that producing one litre of ethanol consumes 10,000 litres of water, the ministry said only surplus rice, cleared after meeting national food security requirements, is diverted for ethanol production.

It added that ethanol distilleries consume about 3-5 litres of processed water per litre of ethanol and increasingly operate Zero Liquid Discharge systems to recycle water.

The ministry also said maize, which now accounts for more than 40 per cent of ethanol supplied under the programme, requires significantly lower irrigation than paddy and is being promoted through higher minimum support prices.

Earlier in the day, a top executive at Toyota Kirloskar Motor also backed the programme.

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TAGGED:

MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM
E20 FUEL
E20 ETHANOL BLENDING
HARDEEP PURI
ETHANOL

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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