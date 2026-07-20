ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu Addresses India-Moldova Business Forum

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
President Droupadi Murmu meets Moldova President Maia Sandu (X@Rashtrapati Bhavan)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST

|

Updated : July 20, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau, Moldova, hours. The President arrived on a historic visit to Moldova earlier today, first by any Indian head of state, as part of her three-nation tour of European countries aimed at boosting ties in trade, technology and tourism sectors among others.

As part of the first leg of her visit, President Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with her Moldovan counterpart, President Maia Sandu. She will also meet the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

The President is scheduled to hold discussions with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian Community.

Moldova is a small (33,846 sq km) landlocked country in Eastern Europe, strategically located between Romania to the west and Ukraine to the north, east and south. Around 2,000 Indian nationals, including approximately 1,800 medical students, reside in Moldova, making India one of the largest foreign student communities in this Eastern European nation.

After concluding her day-long trip here, Murmu will visit North Macedonia from July 21-22. This will also be the first ever visit by an Indian President to this landlocked country in Southeast Europe.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau, Moldova, hours. The President arrived on a historic visit to Moldova earlier today, first by any Indian head of state, as part of her three-nation tour of European countries aimed at boosting ties in trade, technology and tourism sectors among others.

As part of the first leg of her visit, President Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with her Moldovan counterpart, President Maia Sandu. She will also meet the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

The President is scheduled to hold discussions with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian Community.

Moldova is a small (33,846 sq km) landlocked country in Eastern Europe, strategically located between Romania to the west and Ukraine to the north, east and south. Around 2,000 Indian nationals, including approximately 1,800 medical students, reside in Moldova, making India one of the largest foreign student communities in this Eastern European nation.

After concluding her day-long trip here, Murmu will visit North Macedonia from July 21-22. This will also be the first ever visit by an Indian President to this landlocked country in Southeast Europe.

Last Updated : July 20, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DROUPADI MURMU
INDIA MOLDOVA
INDIA MOLDOVA BUSINESS FORUM
DROUPADI MURMU MOLDOVA VISIT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

Watch | Announcement Of 72nd National Film Awards

Watch | Announcement Of 72nd National Film Awards

July 18, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Projects

Watch LIVE: PM Modi Launches Multiple Development Projects In Jind, Haryana.

July 17, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hydrogen Train

Watch Live | PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train Between Jind and Sonipat

July 17, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra 2026 Day 2

Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Day 2

July 17, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.