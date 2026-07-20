Watch LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu Addresses India-Moldova Business Forum

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum in Chisinau, Moldova, hours. The President arrived on a historic visit to Moldova earlier today, first by any Indian head of state, as part of her three-nation tour of European countries aimed at boosting ties in trade, technology and tourism sectors among others.

As part of the first leg of her visit, President Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with her Moldovan counterpart, President Maia Sandu. She will also meet the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

The President is scheduled to hold discussions with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian Community.

Moldova is a small (33,846 sq km) landlocked country in Eastern Europe, strategically located between Romania to the west and Ukraine to the north, east and south. Around 2,000 Indian nationals, including approximately 1,800 medical students, reside in Moldova, making India one of the largest foreign student communities in this Eastern European nation.

After concluding her day-long trip here, Murmu will visit North Macedonia from July 21-22. This will also be the first ever visit by an Indian President to this landlocked country in Southeast Europe.