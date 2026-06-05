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Watch LIVE | Post Monetary Policy Press Conference By RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

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RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Screengrab/YT RBI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST

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RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is addressing a press conference following the announcement of decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.  The Reserve Bank on Friday kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as it weighed the impact of rising energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

The policy decision comes amid a three-month-long conflict in West Asia that has disrupted energy supplies, leading to a surge in crude oil prices and creating fiscal and inflationary pressures for import-dependent countries like India. The interest rate pause comes even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline retail inflation has moved closer to the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent at 3.48 per cent in April. Moreover, there is fear of inflation further inching up due to the expected weak monsoon and fuel price rise in the coming months.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is addressing a press conference following the announcement of decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.  The Reserve Bank on Friday kept interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row as it weighed the impact of rising energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

The policy decision comes amid a three-month-long conflict in West Asia that has disrupted energy supplies, leading to a surge in crude oil prices and creating fiscal and inflationary pressures for import-dependent countries like India. The interest rate pause comes even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline retail inflation has moved closer to the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent at 3.48 per cent in April. Moreover, there is fear of inflation further inching up due to the expected weak monsoon and fuel price rise in the coming months.

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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