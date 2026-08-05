WATCH LIVE | Post-Monetary Policy Press Conference By RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra is briefing the media on the new monetary policy after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The MPC has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, retaining its neutral policy stance.

Malhotra has said that the country’s economic growth continues to be supported by resilient demand and it remains the world’s fastest-growing large economy. He said the country’s economy has performed better than expected in the April-June quarter of this fiscal. Presenting the Monetary Policy statement, Malhotra said.

The RBI Governor said the West Asia conflict continues to challenge the global economy by disrupting key trade routes. He said the RBI has lowered CPI inflation projection to 5 per cent from an earlier estimate of 5.1 per cent for the financial year 2027.

He, however, warned that price pressures will peak at 5.9% in the December quarter before moderating.