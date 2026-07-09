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Watch LIVE: PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome In Australia

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PM Narendra Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome In Australia (NarendraModi/YouTube)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST

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Updated : July 9, 2026 at 8:57 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome at Government House Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, today (Thursday, July 9 2026). He arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

Earlier today (Australia time), PM Modi met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

During his three-day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties. In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome at Government House Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, today (Thursday, July 9 2026). He arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

Earlier today (Australia time), PM Modi met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

During his three-day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties. In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

Last Updated : July 9, 2026 at 8:57 AM IST

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TAGGED:

PM MODI IN AUSTRALIA
CEREMONIAL WELCOME
INDIA AUSTRALIA TIES
NARENDRA MODI

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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