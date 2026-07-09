Watch LIVE: PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome In Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome at Government House Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, today (Thursday, July 9 2026). He arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

Earlier today (Australia time), PM Modi met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

During his three-day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties. In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.