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Watch LIVE: PM Modi Participates In Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha Marking 25 Years As Head Of Govt

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST

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Updated : October 7, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha 'Seva Jyoti' program held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government.

Attributing his entire political journey to the unwavering faith and support of the citizens, the Prime Minister bowed in reverence to the people of the country and expressed gratitude to his colleagues across the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"This is the result of the continuous blessings of the people—Janardan. I express my gratitude to all political colleagues of the BJP, NDA, and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation's people," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

Reflecting on his journey that began in Gujarat over two decades ago, PM Modi recalled taking the oath of office for the first time without having previously held an elected post.

"I express my gratitude to all of you and to all my fellow countrymen. When I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001, I never imagined that this milestone would also come. Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as Head of the Government," the Prime Minister remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha 'Seva Jyoti' program held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government.

Attributing his entire political journey to the unwavering faith and support of the citizens, the Prime Minister bowed in reverence to the people of the country and expressed gratitude to his colleagues across the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"This is the result of the continuous blessings of the people—Janardan. I express my gratitude to all political colleagues of the BJP, NDA, and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation's people," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

Reflecting on his journey that began in Gujarat over two decades ago, PM Modi recalled taking the oath of office for the first time without having previously held an elected post.

"I express my gratitude to all of you and to all my fellow countrymen. When I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001, I never imagined that this milestone would also come. Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as Head of the Government," the Prime Minister remarked.

Last Updated : October 7, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST

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