Watch LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Joint Press Meet In Mumbai

PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai (IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST

Updated : February 17, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are addressing a joint press meet in Mumbai today after the two held a bilateral meeting at Lok Bhavan earlier in the day.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other top officials were also present during the meeting. PM Modi and Macron warmly greeted each other before proceeding to the talks.

"It’s a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day!" PM Modi posted on X. 

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the discussions between PM Modi and Macron included a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership. The deliberations focused on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. 

