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Watch Live | PM Narendra Modi Addresses Parliament On West Asia Crisis

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File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST

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Updated : March 23, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia war and its potential impact on India, and is later making a statement in the Rajya Sabha. The address comes a day after he chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, which continued for over two hours with top ministers in attendance.

During the meeting, PM Modi instructed the ministers to form dedicated groups and directed them to coordinate closely with state governments to tackle emerging challenges. Discussions were focused on strategies to manage a possible energy crisis and disruptions in the supply of key raw materials affecting sectors dependent on petroleum products, crude oil, LPG, fertilisers, and power.

Ministers were tasked with preparing short-term, mid-term, and long-term action plans to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience. Meanwhile, the government continued regular inter-ministerial briefings to review preparedness and address concerns over resource availability.

Officials also reiterated that there is currently no shortage of LPG, petrol, or diesel, or other energy resources, while alternative supply chains are being actively explored in case traditional routes get disrupted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia war and its potential impact on India, and is later making a statement in the Rajya Sabha. The address comes a day after he chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, which continued for over two hours with top ministers in attendance.

During the meeting, PM Modi instructed the ministers to form dedicated groups and directed them to coordinate closely with state governments to tackle emerging challenges. Discussions were focused on strategies to manage a possible energy crisis and disruptions in the supply of key raw materials affecting sectors dependent on petroleum products, crude oil, LPG, fertilisers, and power.

Ministers were tasked with preparing short-term, mid-term, and long-term action plans to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience. Meanwhile, the government continued regular inter-ministerial briefings to review preparedness and address concerns over resource availability.

Officials also reiterated that there is currently no shortage of LPG, petrol, or diesel, or other energy resources, while alternative supply chains are being actively explored in case traditional routes get disrupted.

Last Updated : March 23, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST

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PM MODI
WEST ASIA CRISIS
PM MODI ADDRESSES PARLIAMENT
PM MODI ON WEST ASIA CRISIS

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