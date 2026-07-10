Watch LIVE | PM Modi Visits Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visting the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Meanwhile, the adoption of the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) and the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR) were among significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese with the two countries also agreeing to operationalize civil nuclear agreement which enables uranium exports to India. The two initiatives were among the 18 major outcomes announced following the Third India-Australia Annual Summit, covering defence, maritime security, energy, cyber and critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, marking a major expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visting the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Meanwhile, the adoption of the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) and the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR) were among significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese with the two countries also agreeing to operationalize civil nuclear agreement which enables uranium exports to India. The two initiatives were among the 18 major outcomes announced following the Third India-Australia Annual Summit, covering defence, maritime security, energy, cyber and critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, marking a major expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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