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Watch LIVE | PM Modi Visits Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese (AP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visting the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Meanwhile, the adoption of the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) and the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR) were among significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese with the two countries also agreeing to operationalize civil nuclear agreement which enables uranium exports to India.
The two initiatives were among the 18 major outcomes announced following the Third India-Australia Annual Summit, covering defence, maritime security, energy, cyber and critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, marking a major expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visting the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Meanwhile, the adoption of the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) and the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR) were among significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese with the two countries also agreeing to operationalize civil nuclear agreement which enables uranium exports to India.
The two initiatives were among the 18 major outcomes announced following the Third India-Australia Annual Summit, covering defence, maritime security, energy, cyber and critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, marking a major expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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