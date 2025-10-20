Watch LIVE | PM Modi Speaks At Diwali Celebrations With Armed Forces On Board INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking during the Diwali celebration with the armed forces on board the INS Vikrant. Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted everyone on Diwali and urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans.

Wishing the people of the country, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us." The Prime Minister also urged people to celebrate the festive season by supporting local products and showcasing the spirit of self-reliance. Emphasising the hard work, creativity and innovation of India's 140 crore citizens, he encouraged everyone to buy Indian-made goods this Diwali. "Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hard work, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say - Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!" he said in a post on X.