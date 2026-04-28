WATCH LIVE| PM Modi Participates In Closing Ceremony Of Sikkim’s 50th Year Of Statehood Celebrations

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th Year of Statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium. During the event, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore. According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects span a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, and are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.

In the healthcare sector, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda Hospital at Yangang in Namchi district. He will also inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali, thereby strengthening access to traditional and integrative systems of medicine in the State. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, the Administrative Block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung, the Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang in Gangtok district, and the Dentam Professional College at Dentam in Gyalshing district.