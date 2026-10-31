Watch LIVE | PM Modi Offers Floral Tribute At Statue Of Unity In Gujarat's Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering floral tributes at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In his tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, he described him as the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation, and said his sacrifice and dedication continue to inspire the building of a Viksit and self-reliant Bharat. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India serve as a profound source of inspiration for building a Viksit (developed) and self-reliant Bharat.” October 31 is observed every year as National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who played a pivotal role in integrating princely states into the Indian Union after Independence.