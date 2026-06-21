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Watch LIVE | PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations In Kolkata

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2026 at 6:48 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata’s iconic Red Road on Sunday. The event will be held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical well-being, mental health, and healthy lifestyles across all age groups. The national programme is expected to have approximately 35,000 participants who will join the Prime Minister in performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at the Red Road venue. Kolkata is set to witness one of the largest Yoga Day observances in the country, with nearly 10 lakh people anticipated to take part in synchronised yoga sessions at various locations across the city. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, earlier stated that more than 210 Indian Missions abroad, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), will conduct Yoga Day programmes at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata’s iconic Red Road on Sunday. The event will be held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical well-being, mental health, and healthy lifestyles across all age groups. The national programme is expected to have approximately 35,000 participants who will join the Prime Minister in performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at the Red Road venue. Kolkata is set to witness one of the largest Yoga Day observances in the country, with nearly 10 lakh people anticipated to take part in synchronised yoga sessions at various locations across the city. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, earlier stated that more than 210 Indian Missions abroad, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), will conduct Yoga Day programmes at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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