Watch LIVE | PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Celebrations In Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata’s iconic Red Road on Sunday. The event will be held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical well-being, mental health, and healthy lifestyles across all age groups. The national programme is expected to have approximately 35,000 participants who will join the Prime Minister in performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at the Red Road venue. Kolkata is set to witness one of the largest Yoga Day observances in the country, with nearly 10 lakh people anticipated to take part in synchronised yoga sessions at various locations across the city. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, earlier stated that more than 210 Indian Missions abroad, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), will conduct Yoga Day programmes at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.