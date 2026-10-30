WATCH LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects In Gujarat's Banaskantha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day visit to Gujarat today to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Banaskantha, Gujarat. PM Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Banaskantha during his two-day visit to the state, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in the district.

He will also release the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to Rs 19,000 crore, providing financial assistance to farmers across the country.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to dedicate the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi in Banaskantha, a state-of-the-art facility spread across 127 acres and established as a Centre of Excellence.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur, with cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2A (Airport Extension) and Phase-2B (GIFT City Extension). Phase-2A will cover over 6 km with five stations from Koteshwar Road to the Airport, while Phase-2B will span over 3.3 km with three stations from GIFT City to Shahpur.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation and strengthening of the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road (State Highway-41) from four lanes to eight lanes at a cost of around Rs 2,600 crore. The project is expected to improve connectivity between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone for 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi Centres and inaugurate 361 completed centres in Gujarat. The initiative, involving an investment of Rs 800 crore, is expected to benefit more than four lakh people.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express and Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU train services to strengthen rail connectivity.