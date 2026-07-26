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Watch LIVE | PM Modi Interacts With Participants Of Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 via video conferencing. Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected for the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 through a nationwide online quiz competition Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was organised from 4 June to 30 June, connecting youth with 74 Vibrant Border Villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 via video conferencing. Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected for the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 through a nationwide online quiz competition Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was organised from 4 June to 30 June, connecting youth with 74 Vibrant Border Villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

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VIKSIT VIBRANT VILLAGE PROGRAMME
NARENDRA MODI

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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