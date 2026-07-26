Watch LIVE | PM Modi Interacts With Participants Of Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 via video conferencing. Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected for the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 through a nationwide online quiz competition Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was organised from 4 June to 30 June, connecting youth with 74 Vibrant Border Villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 via video conferencing. Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected for the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 through a nationwide online quiz competition Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was organised from 4 June to 30 June, connecting youth with 74 Vibrant Border Villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.

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