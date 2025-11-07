Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of “Vande Mataram”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the year-long commemoration of the National Song “Vande Mataram” on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The Prime Minister will also release a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion. This programme marks the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration till November 7, 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, which inspired the freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity. The celebrations will witness mass singing of the full version of “Vande Mataram” at around 9.50 a.m. across public places with participation of citizens, in conjunction with the main programme, said a statement. The year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. The national song was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which was on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal “Bangadarshan” as part of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel Anandamath.