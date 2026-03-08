WATCH LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Two New Delhi Metro Corridors, Lays Foundation For Major Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating two new corridors of the Delhi Metro and is laying the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 18,300 crore in New Delhi on Sunday. The program is taking place at DDA Utsav Sthal-3, located in front of Nirankari Mandal.

Two new Metro corridors- Maljis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur on the Pink Line and Deepali Chowk to Maljis Park on the Magenta Line- are being inaugurated as part of the event. At the same time, PM Modi is also laying the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A), according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the total cost of these projects is more than Rs 18,300 crore and that they are strengthening public transport in Delhi. She said that these initiatives are playing an important role in transforming the national capital into a truly "Viksit Delhi."

According to her, the expansion of the Metro network has improved public transport, making daily travel easier for citizens, reducing the number of vehicles on the roads and helping control pollution.

The Maljis Park to Maujpur Metro section is 12.3 km long and includes eight elevated stations. This corridor is forming part of the Maljis Prk-Shiv Vihar Pink Line. With this addition, the total length of the Pink Line is increasing to nearly 71.56 km, making Delhi home to the country's first fully operational Ring Metro.

Meanwhile, three new corridors under Phase-V (A) are also being announced to improve connectivity across Delhi and the NCR. These include the Central Vista Corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the Golden Line extension from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and the Golden Line extension from Tughalakabad to Kalindi Kunj.