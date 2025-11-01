Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates New Building Of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha

ETV Bharat / Videos

Published : November 1, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

Updated : November 1, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST

Marking the state's 25-year history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Chhattisgarh's new Vidhan Sabha building and lay foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore across key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy on November 1. The state's legislative assembly, which began functioning from Raipur's Rajkumar College in 2000, will now move into a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly complex spread over 51 acres in Nava Raipur. Constructed at a cost of Rs 324 crore, the new Vidhan Sabha represents a fusion of Chhattisgarh's traditional art and modern engineering.

According to state government officials, the structure embodies the essence of "Dharti Dhurandhar" -- a land rooted in culture yet striving for innovation. The ceiling of the main Assembly hall features intricate carvings of rice grains and leaves, symbolising Chhattisgarh's identity as the "Rice Bowl of India." Doors and furniture handcrafted by Bastar's artisans add a distinctly local touch to the grand design.

The complex is divided into three wings: wing A houses the assembly secretariat; wing B includes the main chamber, central hall, and offices of the chief minister and speaker; and wing C accommodates offices of all ministers. It also features a 500-seat auditorium and a 100-seater Central Hall for high-level discussions.
Built using energy-efficient and green construction technology, the new assembly integrates solar power generation and rainwater harvesting systems. It is also equipped for a paperless Assembly, aligning with the government's vision of digital governance.

