WATCH LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga Expressway In UP's Hardoi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 594-kilometre Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, built for Rs 36,230 crore.​ The inauguration of the Ganga Expressway will mark a significant milestone in the development of world-class infrastructure in the country.​ The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre-long, 6-lane (expandable to 8 lanes) access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore, according to an official statement.​ The expressway traverses 12 districts - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj-thereby connecting Western, Central, and Eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh through a single seamless high-speed corridor.​ The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 10-12 hours to approximately 6 hours, enhancing ease of movement and transportation efficiency, said the statement.​