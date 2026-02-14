Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Emergency Landing Facility In Assam’s Moran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam on Saturday for a packed schedule that includes the inauguration and launch of key infrastructure, education, and mobility projects across the state.​ In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he would land at 10.30 a.m. at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, describing it as the first such facility in the Northeast. ​

He said the ELF would be vital for emergency response, enabling the timely deployment of rescue and relief operations during challenging situations.​ Later in the afternoon, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate multiple development works at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati. A major highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the Brahmaputra River, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity for residents of Guwahati and nearby areas and support economic growth.​

The Prime Minister said other important projects to be launched include a National Data Centre for the North Eastern Region, aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure, and the introduction of 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. ​