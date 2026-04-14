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WATCH LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Travel Time Cut To 2.5 Hours

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Express on Tuesday, marking a major step towards improving connectivity between the two cities. The long-awaited project aims to make travel faster, smoother, and more efficient for commuters. Before the inauguration, PM Modi visited the historic Dat Kali temple near Dehradun, where he offered prayers.

The 213-Kilometre-long, six-lane access-controlled corridor was developed at Rs 12,000 crore. The expressway begins near Akshardham Temple in Delhi and passes through several towns in Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur, before reaching Dehradun.

The project significantly reduces travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours to around two and a half hours. It also includes modern features such as interchanges, bridges, and wayside amenities to improve the travel experience.

Special attention was given ti environmental protection, with wildlife corridors, animal underpasses, and tunnels ensuring safe movement of animals. The expressway will boost tourism, trade, and regional economic growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Express on Tuesday, marking a major step towards improving connectivity between the two cities. The long-awaited project aims to make travel faster, smoother, and more efficient for commuters. Before the inauguration, PM Modi visited the historic Dat Kali temple near Dehradun, where he offered prayers.

The 213-Kilometre-long, six-lane access-controlled corridor was developed at Rs 12,000 crore. The expressway begins near Akshardham Temple in Delhi and passes through several towns in Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur, before reaching Dehradun.

The project significantly reduces travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours to around two and a half hours. It also includes modern features such as interchanges, bridges, and wayside amenities to improve the travel experience.

Special attention was given ti environmental protection, with wildlife corridors, animal underpasses, and tunnels ensuring safe movement of animals. The expressway will boost tourism, trade, and regional economic growth.

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TAGGED:

DELHI TO DEHRADUN
DAT KALI TEMPLE
PM MODI
DELHI DEHRADUN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR
DELHI DEHRADUN EXPRESSWAY

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