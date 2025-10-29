ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Attends Maritime Leaders Conclave In Mumbai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chairing the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Mumbai, during which he will spell out the reforms in the maritime sector.

The Global Maritime CEO Forum, the flagship event of IMW 2025, will bring together CEOs of global maritime companies, major investors, policy-makers, innovators, and international partners to deliberate on the future of the global maritime ecosystem. The Forum will serve as a key platform for dialogue on sustainable maritime growth, resilient supply chains, green shipping, and inclusive blue economy strategies.

PM Modi in his post on X on Tuesday said, "Looking forward to being in Mumbai tomorrow, 29th October, to attend programmes relating to the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025. I will speak at the Maritime Leaders Conclave and also chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum. This is a great forum to build collaborations in the maritime sector and highlight India's reforms in the same." 

The landmark maritime event, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, has attracted participation from more than 85 nations, with over 350 global 

