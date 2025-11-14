Bihar Election Results 2025

ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Attends Bihar Assembly Poll Celebrations At BJP Headquarters

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the workers after the party's thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. With a confident lead of over 200 seats, NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability. The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election. The ruling alliance has highlighted that Bihar's transformation is reflected not only in electoral outcomes but also in the conduct of elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the workers after the party's thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. With a confident lead of over 200 seats, NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability. The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election. The ruling alliance has highlighted that Bihar's transformation is reflected not only in electoral outcomes but also in the conduct of elections.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP
NARENDRA MODI
BIHAR POLLS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of “Vande Mataram”

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of “Vande Mataram”

November 7, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST
Watch LIVE | 'The H Files': Rahul Gandhi Addressing Press Conference In New Delhi

Watch LIVE | 'Hydrogen Bomb Loading...': Rahul Gandhi Addresses Press Conference In New Delhi

November 5, 2025 at 12:15 PM IST
WATCH | ISRO Launches 'Bahubali', Its Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 Today

WATCH | ISRO Launches 'Bahubali', Its Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03

November 2, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates New Building Of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates New Building Of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha

November 1, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.