Watch LIVE | PM Modi Attends Bihar Assembly Poll Celebrations At BJP Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the workers after the party's thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. With a confident lead of over 200 seats, NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability. The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election. The ruling alliance has highlighted that Bihar's transformation is reflected not only in electoral outcomes but also in the conduct of elections.