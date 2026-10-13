Watch LIVE | PM Modi Addresses Bloomberg New Economy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi. The 2026 edition of the forum is being organised with the theme "A World in Play: Defining the New Levers of Power." Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dr S Jaishankar, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce & Industry, State of Qatar are among other dignitaries speaking at the three day event that concludes on Thursday 15th October 2026.

"Today, India stands at a defining moment in its journey. India is no longer just a destination for investment, it is a trusted partner in shaping the global future. In our pursuit of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), we are working to build one of the most reliable growth engines of the world and a balanced world economic order. In this background, it is pleasing to note that Bloomberg New Economy Forum is going to be held in New Delhi in October 2026. The participants in this Forum will get an opportunity to experience the energy of a nation that is not just participating in the new economy, but actively defining it,” PM Modi said in his message.