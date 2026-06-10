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Watch | PM Narendra Modi Speaks At NDA Conclave

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST

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The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Conclave is being held in New Delhi to mark the NDA's 12 years of governance at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

On June 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by marking 12 consecutive years in office. By crossing the milestone of 4,399 consecutive days, PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 uninterrupted days held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, following the country's first democratic general elections.

He has served since his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014, securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Conclave is being held in New Delhi to mark the NDA's 12 years of governance at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

On June 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by marking 12 consecutive years in office. By crossing the milestone of 4,399 consecutive days, PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 uninterrupted days held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, following the country's first democratic general elections.

He has served since his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014, securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024.

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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