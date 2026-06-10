Watch | PM Narendra Modi Speaks At NDA Conclave

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Conclave is being held in New Delhi to mark the NDA's 12 years of governance at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

On June 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by marking 12 consecutive years in office. By crossing the milestone of 4,399 consecutive days, PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 uninterrupted days held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, following the country's first democratic general elections.

He has served since his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014, securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024.