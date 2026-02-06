Watch LIVE | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 With PM Modi

ETV Bharat / Videos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Published : February 6, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday engaged in a lively and interactive session with students across the country during the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, sharing insights on tackling exam stress, managing time, and chasing one's dreams. The interactive sessions were held with Exam Warriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. During the event, PM Modi discussed not only academics but also leadership, wellness, and personal growth. Answering a question from a student in Gujarat about having different study patterns, PM Modi said, "Even after I became Prime Minister, people still keep suggesting to me what to do and how to do it. If you see, at lunch or dinner at your home, everybody has a different pattern. Some people start with vegetables, some with rotis, some mix all of it. But you must be following your pattern, not copying them, right?" 

