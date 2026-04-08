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Watch Live: RBI Governor Announces Monetary Policy Statement, Says West Asia Conflict Weighing On Economic Outlook

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Monetary Policy Statement By RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (RBI/YT)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is announcing its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement today (April 8, 2026). RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is reading out the statement listing the decisions taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its first meeting of the financial year 2026-27.

In his initial remarks, Malhotra said the global economy was facing unprecedented challenges and heightened uncertainty, precipitated by the ongoing West Asia conflict, which was "weighing on the economic outlook".

The MPC, he said, has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. "Headline inflation remains contained and below the central bank's target of 4 per cent...High-frequency indicators indicate sustained momentum and economic activity," the RBI Governor said.   

Led by the RBI Governor, the six-member MPC has been deliberating on key aspects such as interest rates, inflation outlook, and growth projections since Monday.  According to experts, RBI is likely to keep the benchmark policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in the April monetary policy review meeting, as the West Asia crisis is likely to push up inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is announcing its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement today (April 8, 2026). RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is reading out the statement listing the decisions taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its first meeting of the financial year 2026-27.

In his initial remarks, Malhotra said the global economy was facing unprecedented challenges and heightened uncertainty, precipitated by the ongoing West Asia conflict, which was "weighing on the economic outlook".

The MPC, he said, has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. "Headline inflation remains contained and below the central bank's target of 4 per cent...High-frequency indicators indicate sustained momentum and economic activity," the RBI Governor said.   

Led by the RBI Governor, the six-member MPC has been deliberating on key aspects such as interest rates, inflation outlook, and growth projections since Monday.  According to experts, RBI is likely to keep the benchmark policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in the April monetary policy review meeting, as the West Asia crisis is likely to push up inflation.

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MONETARY POLICY STATEMENT
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RBI GOVERNOR SANJAY MALHOTRA

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