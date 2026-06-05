ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch LIVE | Monetary Policy Statement By RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra (File/IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST

|

Updated : June 5, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra is announcing the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision as the central bank adopts a cautious approach amid the West Asia conflict, which poses challenges for inflation and economic growth.

The six-member MPC started its three-day deliberations on Wednesday. Addressing an event on Wednesday, State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty said the economic growth process will stabilise if the RBI opts for a status quo in policy rates amid inflation challenges.

He said market expectations broadly point towards a pause in rates. Chaired by Malhotra, other MPC members are Nagesh Kumar (Director and Chief Executive, ISID), Saugata Bhattacharya (Economist), Ram Singh (Director, Delhi School of Economics), Poonam Gupta (Deputy Governor, RBI), and Indranil Bhattacharyya (Executive Director, RBI).

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra is announcing the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision as the central bank adopts a cautious approach amid the West Asia conflict, which poses challenges for inflation and economic growth.

The six-member MPC started its three-day deliberations on Wednesday. Addressing an event on Wednesday, State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty said the economic growth process will stabilise if the RBI opts for a status quo in policy rates amid inflation challenges.

He said market expectations broadly point towards a pause in rates. Chaired by Malhotra, other MPC members are Nagesh Kumar (Director and Chief Executive, ISID), Saugata Bhattacharya (Economist), Ram Singh (Director, Delhi School of Economics), Poonam Gupta (Deputy Governor, RBI), and Indranil Bhattacharyya (Executive Director, RBI).

Last Updated : June 5, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

Watch LIVE | Post Monetary Policy Press Conference RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Watch LIVE | Post Monetary Policy Press Conference By RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

June 5, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Watch LIVE | BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Summit In Odisha's Puri

Watch LIVE | BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Summit In Odisha's Puri

June 4, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Satsang

WATCH | Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji's Satsang In Presence Of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

May 20, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
WATCH LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga Expressway In UP's Hardoi

WATCH LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga Expressway In UP's Hardoi

April 29, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.