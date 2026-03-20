Watch Live: Inter-Ministerial Briefing On The Recent Development of West Asia Situation

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Inter-Ministerial Briefing On The Recent Development of West Asia Situation (ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST

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Updated : March 20, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST

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Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of External Affairs are briefing the media today about the latest updates regarding steps taken by the Government of India in response to the ongoing situation in West Asia. 

The Ministry of External Affairs is providing updates on the safety and welfare of Indian nationals residing in GCC countries and Iran. Meanwhile, officials from other ministries are outlining measures being taken to address the global energy crisis and its potential impact on India.

The government is expected to detail coordinated steps across sectors, including energy security, logistics, and public communications, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of External Affairs are briefing the media today about the latest updates regarding steps taken by the Government of India in response to the ongoing situation in West Asia. 

The Ministry of External Affairs is providing updates on the safety and welfare of Indian nationals residing in GCC countries and Iran. Meanwhile, officials from other ministries are outlining measures being taken to address the global energy crisis and its potential impact on India.

The government is expected to detail coordinated steps across sectors, including energy security, logistics, and public communications, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

Last Updated : March 20, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST

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TAGGED:

MEA
MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT
WEST ASIA CRISIS
MEA BREIFINGS

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