Watch Live: Inter Ministerial Briefing On West Asia Situation

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Inter Ministerial Briefing On West Asia Situation (ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 17, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Senior officers from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are briefing the media today about the latest updates regarding steps taken by the Government of India in response to the ongoing situation in West Asia. 

The inter- ministerial briefing included updates about the fuel supply situation; preparedness of the Government of India to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies, maritime safety, and welfare of Indian Nationals abroad. 

The Ministry of External Affairs provides an update on the safety and welfare of Indians in GCC and Iran, while other ministers share information about the global energy crisis and its impact in the country. 

Senior officers from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are briefing the media today about the latest updates regarding steps taken by the Government of India in response to the ongoing situation in West Asia. 

The inter- ministerial briefing included updates about the fuel supply situation; preparedness of the Government of India to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies, maritime safety, and welfare of Indian Nationals abroad. 

The Ministry of External Affairs provides an update on the safety and welfare of Indians in GCC and Iran, while other ministers share information about the global energy crisis and its impact in the country. 

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INTER MINISTERIAL BRIEFING
WEST ASIA SITUATION

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