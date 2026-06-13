Watch LIVE | Indian Military Academy Passing Out Parade

The 158th Passing Out Parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy began Saturday morning in Dehradun. This year's Passing Out Parade is considered historic for another reason. For the first time, nine women cadets trained at the academy will march alongside their male counterparts during the graduation ceremony. After completing a year of rigorous military training, the women cadets took part in the final rehearsal.

Droupadi Murmu will attend the Passing Out Parade as the chief guest. She is scheduled to arrive in Dehradun on Friday evening. A total of 515 officer cadets will pass out during the ceremony, including 481 Indian cadets and 34 foreign cadets from 16 friendly countries. Upon completion of their training, they will join the Indian Army and the armed forces of their respective nations as commissioned officers.