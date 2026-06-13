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Watch LIVE | Indian Military Academy Passing Out Parade

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A view of the IMA preparations of passing out parade. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST

1 Min Read
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The 158th Passing Out Parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy began Saturday morning in Dehradun. This year's Passing Out Parade is considered historic for another reason. For the first time, nine women cadets trained at the academy will march alongside their male counterparts during the graduation ceremony. After completing a year of rigorous military training, the women cadets took part in the final rehearsal.

Droupadi Murmu will attend the Passing Out Parade as the chief guest. She is scheduled to arrive in Dehradun on Friday evening. A total of 515 officer cadets will pass out during the ceremony, including 481 Indian cadets and 34 foreign cadets from 16 friendly countries. Upon completion of their training, they will join the Indian Army and the armed forces of their respective nations as commissioned officers.

The 158th Passing Out Parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy began Saturday morning in Dehradun. This year's Passing Out Parade is considered historic for another reason. For the first time, nine women cadets trained at the academy will march alongside their male counterparts during the graduation ceremony. After completing a year of rigorous military training, the women cadets took part in the final rehearsal.

Droupadi Murmu will attend the Passing Out Parade as the chief guest. She is scheduled to arrive in Dehradun on Friday evening. A total of 515 officer cadets will pass out during the ceremony, including 481 Indian cadets and 34 foreign cadets from 16 friendly countries. Upon completion of their training, they will join the Indian Army and the armed forces of their respective nations as commissioned officers.

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IMA PASSING OUT PARADE
INDIAN MILITARY ACADEMY

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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