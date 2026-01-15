Watch LIVE | Army Day Parade 2026

The Indian Army Day parade in Jaipur today will be the first time that the force will hold it outside the cantonment area. The event will take place in the city at Mahal Road, Jagatpura, and will be showcasing a wide range of weapons, vehicles, drones and defence systems.

The parade will also mark the first public appearance of the Bhairav Battalion. The unit has been raised as part of the Army's recent restructuring, drawing operational lessons from global conflicts, including its own Operation Sindoor. The Bhairav Battalion is positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry units. The battalion was raised to meet modern warfare requirements to provide a quick and precise offensive solution against enemies' threats to the nation. This allows them to respond quickly across different terrains, including difficult and hostile areas.